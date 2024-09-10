Floods Cut Off Maiduguri, Schools, Businesses Shut Down

Flooding has completely cut off Maiduguri the capital of Borno from the rest of the state.

A correspondents who went around town recounted sad tales of the deaths of livestock, and shut down of businesses and schools as floods completely took over town.

Additional findings saw fear grip residents as crocodiles, snakes, and other dangerous animals have taken over the affected areas, especially the Post Office and Monday Market general area located near the Shehu Kyarimi Park (Zoo).

It was also gathered that, apart from the Shehu’s palace, some parts of the University of Maiduguri and its Teaching Hospital, Gwange, Moromoro, State Lowcost, 500 Abbagana housing estate, popular Monday Market, Lagos Streets, NUJ Centre, Government House is also submerged, leaving millions of people displaced with property worth billions of naira destroyed.

It was gathered that thousands of people were reported to have evacuated a few of their belongings to safer areas like Bulumkutu, Gomari Airport, and Tashan Baga among others, even as victims cry for the government to come to their aid.

It was earlier reported that the Borno State Government announced the closure of all government and private schools for two weeks due to floods being experienced across the state.

A statement released by the Ministry of Education Science, Technology and Innovation on Monday, said the closure follows a visit tour to the Alo dam, a major water reservoir with sources from Lake Chad.

The Alo damn Bank have suffered leakages due to high rainfall leading to floods in most communities along riverine and flood-prone areas.

This is as the 2024/2025 academic session resumed on September 9, 2024.

The statement signed by the Acting Director of Schools Services, Grema Bulama, said the visit by the SSG Bukar Tijjani was at the instance of the State Governor Prof Babagana Zulum to determine the true state of the dam which has been a major source of water supply, as well as the cause of flood in past years to the State Capital.

In a related development, the Bauchi state government confirmed that this year’s flooding had resulted in 24 deaths, and severely impacted 16 local government areas within the state.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Wanka noted that 163 people have been severely injured, and 122,330 households have been displaced.

The floods have also cut off 12 major roads, primarily in the northern parts of the state. Additionally, 60 culverts have been washed away, 52,035 houses have been destroyed, and 178 electric poles have collapsed. The floods have also resulted in the loss of 11,183 livestock.

