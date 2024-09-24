Focus on governance, stop attacks on Matawalle – Zamfara Senator tells Gov Lawal

Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura, representing Zamfara North Senatorial District, has advised Governor Dauda Lawal to shift his focus from unnecessary conflicts to delivering on his mandate to the people of Zamfara State.

The senator emphasised the importance of supporting the Federal government’s efforts to combat insurgency and banditry, which have plagued the region for over a decade.

According to Senator Kaura, Governor Lawal’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of Zamfara’s citizens and their properties.

He stressed that progress and development can only be achieved through peace and harmony among the people.

The senator also criticized Governor Lawal’s frequent attacks on Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, citing the minister’s successes in coordinating military operations against bandits.

Senator Kaura appealed to the political class to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal: securing and developing Zamfara State.

He said that the state’s progress has been hindered by unnecessary squabbles among politicians.

“Let us have the fear of Allah in our minds and remember that God has given us the responsibility, opportunity, and trust to provide true and quality leadership to our people, irrespective of political lineage,” Senator Kaura urged.