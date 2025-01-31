Food Security: FG Shares 2.1M Bags Of Fertilizers To Farmers

In a bid to boost food production, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that the Ministry has distributed over 2.1 million bags of fertilizers to farmers and provided food aid to flood-affected communities

The Minister also emphasized the need for Nigeria’s agriculture sector to shift from merely feeding the population to generating wealth.

Speaking at the 5th Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum in Maiduguri, Boron State, Senator Kyari noted that increasing productivity through research, climate-resilient seeds, soil health improvement, and smart agriculture is crucial to achieving this goal.

He said “the Ministry is developing a biometric-based farmer registration system in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“This innovative system will ensure that targeted interventions reach the intended beneficiaries, promoting transparency and efficiency.”

Senator Kyari’s commitment to agricultural development is expected to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector has immense potential, accounting for about 87.6% of the sector’s total output, with crop production being the largest segment.

The Minister, who is also taking bold steps to address the challenges facing onion production in Nigeria, recently convened an emergency meeting with the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) to tackle the alarming 40% potential shortfall in onion production this season.

The crisis was largely caused by the distribution of adulterated seeds to farmers, but it was revealed at the meeting that a member of NOPPMAN was responsible for supplying the substandard seeds.

The Minister commended the association for their swift action in identifying the culprit and handing them over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for investigation and accountability.

Nigerians from various walks of life have lavished praise on the Minister proactive approach, hailing it as a resounding testament to his unwavering commitment to catapulting the country’s agricultural sector to unprecedented heights.

As the seventh-largest onion producer globally and third in Africa, Nigeria’s agricultural prowess is undeniable. It has revealed that the country’s onion production accounts for approximately 4.3 percent of global production, totaling an impressive 244,866 tons in 2020 alone.

Onion farming has emerged as a lucrative business venture in Nigeria, with key production hubs located in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi, and Kebbi States.

The Minister’s intervention is expected to further boost onion production, solidifying Nigeria’s position as a major player in the global onion market.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector has immense potential, accounting for about 87.6 percent of the sector’s total output, with crop production being the largest segment.

Experts have said that the minister’s efforts to promote smart agriculture, climate-resilient seeds, and soil health improvement will undoubtedly contribute to the sector’s growth and development.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.