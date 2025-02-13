“Forgive And Forget”, MTN Apologize To Nigerians Over Data Price Hike

MTN Nigeria has tendered a public apology to its customers following widespread outrage over the abrupt 200% increase in the price of its 15GB digital bundle plan.

The telecommunications giant acknowledged the mistake and appealed for forgiveness.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, MTN admitted to miscalculating the pricing adjustment and reassured customers of its commitment to better service in the future.

The company’s message read, “To our 15G digital bundle lovers,

“You dey vex. We know.

“We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

“We could share several reasons, and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story.

“We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.”

Appealing to customer loyalty, particularly during the Valentine’s season, MTN pleaded with subscribers not to remain angry, emphasizing the value of their relationship.

“In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die, and we will never stop showing you how much.

“Let’s continue our relationship.

“Thank you for your understanding.

“Yours Truly, MTN Nigeria.”

The apology comes amid growing customer dissatisfaction and backlash over the sudden tariff hike, which saw the 15GB weekly data plan jump from ₦2,000 to ₦6,000.

The controversy has fueled calls for boycotts and increased scrutiny of telecom pricing regulations in the country.

