Former aide claims Senator Adams Oshiomhole never attended any school

A former Senior Special Assistant to Adams Oshiomhole, the ex-governor of Edo State and current Senator representing Edo North, has alleged that Oshiomhole never attended primary or secondary school.

According to the aide, Oshiomhole’s educational background was fabricated to secure various positions, including his roles in union leadership, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and ultimately as governor.

The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, detailed a series of alleged deceptions orchestrated by Oshiomhole throughout his career.

According to the former aide, Oshiomhole’s educational claims are entirely false.

“Adams Oshiomhole never attended primary or secondary school. What people know about his education is a complete fabrication,” the aide revealed.

“He apprenticed as a tailor and that was the extent of his formal education. Everything else was built on lies and deceit,” he further stated.

The aide’s allegations suggest that Oshiomhole’s rise to prominence was not based on merit but on deception.

“When Oshiomhole became the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, he presented himself as someone with an impressive educational background. But it was all a façade.

“His supposed credentials helped him gain credibility and authority in the union, which he then leveraged to enter politics,” he stated.

The former aide claims that the fabrications continued as Oshiomhole transitioned into politics.

His words: “His lies about his education did not stop at the NLC. He used the same deceitful tactics to become the governor of Edo State. This false narrative about his education helped him secure the governorship.

“Oshiomhole has consistently used lies about his education to manipulate his way into positions of power. His entire public persona is based on a false story that he created to fit a narrative of success and capability.

“I’m speaking out because the public deserves to know the truth about their leaders. It’s about accountability and transparency. We can’t have leaders who build their careers on lies and deceit.

“His entire governance and leadership style are built on false pretences. If the public knew the truth, it would raise serious questions about his ability to serve effectively.

“The public deserves leaders who are honest and transparent about their backgrounds. Anything less undermines trust in our political system.”