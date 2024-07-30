Forum of National Youth Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria Announces Indefinite Suspension of Members for Gross Misconduct

The Forum of National Youth Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria hereby announces the indefinite suspension of its members, the National Youth Leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the African Action Congress (AAC), and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for gross misconduct.

This decision was reached after thorough investigations and deliberations revealed actions and behaviors by these individuals that are contrary to the values and principles upheld by our Forum. Their conduct has been deemed severely detrimental to the unity, integrity, and objectives of our collective efforts to represent and advocate for Nigerian youths.

The suspended members are:

1. *NNPP National Youth Leader, Awwal Mohammed*

2. *ADP National Youth Leader, Chinaza Ike*

3. *AAC National Youth Leader, Jawosimi Olusegun*

4. *PRP National Youth Leader, Wolimo Olajide*

The Forum of National Youth Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to foster a political environment characterized by integrity, accountability, and respect. We will not tolerate any actions that undermine these principles or the trust placed in us by the youth of Nigeria.

We urge the public to maintain faith in our commitment to these values and to the progress of our nation. The Forum will continue to work diligently towards achieving our goals and upholding the standards expected of us.

Thank you.

Barr Maurice Ebam,

Publicity Secretary

Forum of National Youth Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria