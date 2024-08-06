Foundation Offers Medical Intervention To Vulnerable Persons, Scholarship To Students

Zamfara-based charity organisation, AUG Foundation for Orphans And Less-Privileged, has offered education support to 20 underprivileged students from tertiary institutions and medical intervention to 10 vulnerable persons.

The District Head of Mayana district, Gusau emirate, Alhaji Mustafa Mayana presented the gesture on behalf of the foundation to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Tuesday.

Mayana said the assistance was aimed to provide succour to the beneficiaries considering the current economic hardship in the state.

The beneficiaries comprised 10 students drowned from the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda and 10 students from the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau.

“Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging between N25,000, N35,000 and N51,000 to enable them to pay the registration of their school fees,” he said.

The district head advised the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously.

Also speaking at the event, an official of the foundation, Abdul Bala-Gusau said each of the 10 vulnerable persons for medical intervention received N20,000.

Bala Gusau said the financial gesture to support less-privileged families to access quality education and good health.

He said the foundation also donated cash of N150,000, to Abubakar Kafinta to build a collapsed fence in his house and one Aminu who received N100,000 and two bags of assorted grains.

“Others were Jamilu Altine who benefited from N140,000 to pay house rent while a free medical bill was offered to Muhammad Abdullahi who has been receiving treatment in the hospital”, he explained.

Mus’ab Bello and Ramlat Dahiru who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the foundation for the gesture.

They appealed to well-meaning individuals to emulate the foundation and give more assistance to vulnerable groups.

Recall that several weeks back, the Foundation offered cash donations and food items to vulnerable persons in Zamfara.

An official of the foundation, Abdul Bala Gusau disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau after presenting the assistance.

According to him, the AUG Foundation is a charity organization established by a Philanthropist, Abdulhafiz Umar Barau to help orphans and vulnerable persons

He said the beneficiaries are, Malam Shehu Adamu from Talata Mafara town who received one bag of rice, 1 carton of macaroni and N30,000 cash, while the sum of 100,000 was donated to Malam Rabi’u Magami in Gusau town to take care of his medical treatment.

He said another beneficiary, Ibrahim Altine received the cash assistance of N90,000.

“The gesture is aimed at providing succour to the beneficiaries.

“Considering the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, many vulnerable individuals are suffering from various health challenges but cannot take care of their medical bills.

“We believe the gesture will reduce the sufferings of the beneficiaries,” Abdul Bala Gusau added.

Also, the Foundation has offered scholarships to seven vulnerable students of tertiary institutions in Zamfara.

An official of the foundation, Abdul Bala-Gusau on behalf of the founder of the AUG Foundation, Abdulhafiz Umar Barau, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara state capital.

He said the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the beneficiaries, considering the current economic hardship in the state.

“This is part of the foundation’s project to support vulnerable students considering the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

“Today, we are happy to present the education support of school fees to vulnerable students facing difficulties in paying school fees.

“The beneficiaries were Seven in number selected from Abdu Gusau State-owned Polytechnic Talata Mafara, Federal Polytechnic Kaura-Namoda and Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau.

“We have settled the payment of their School fees for the 2024/2025 Academic Session, we will maintain this gesture until they finish their studies”, he said.

According to him, the foundation also on Sunday, offered cash donations to 20 vulnerable households in Gusau Local Government Area.

“Each beneficiary received the cash assistance of N5,000 each. We realised that considering the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, many vulnerable households cannot feed their families.

“We believe the gesture will put the smile on all the family members of the beneficiaries,’’ he added.

Reacting to the gesture to the students, the President National Union of Zamfara State Students (NUZAMSS), Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara branch, Aliyu Salisu commended the foundation for the gesture.

Salisu noted that the assistance will reduce the students’ difficulties in payment of school fees.