Fresh Court Order Bars Rivers CJ, House Clerk From Taking Resolutions From 27 Lawmakers

A High Court of Justice of Rivers State presided over by Justice Jumbo Stephen has barred the chief Judge of the state, Justice Someone Amadi, from giving effect to any resolution by 27 defected lawmakers in the state.

The court in a fresh order dated July 8, 2024, also barred the state clerk of the State House of Assembly from acting on the their resolutions.

Twenty seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, defected from the People’s Docratic Party, PDP, to the All Progresaivea Congress, APC.

There has been legal battle over the defection of the lawmakers to the opposition party in the state.

The fresh order issued by the court reads: “That an Order of Interim Injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd Defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st-27th Defendants as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment or other documents or communication from the 1st — 27th .Defendants. pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

“That the parties to this suit are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante in this suit as at 5th July 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

3. An Order is hereby made for substituted service of the originating and other processes in this suit on the 1st— 30th Defendants by pasting the same at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, opposite former NDDC headquarters, off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

4. That this matter is hereby adjourned to the 15th day of July 2024 for the motion on notice for interlocutory

”

Lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende amd Hon, Abbey Peter.

Others are Hon. Igwe – Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.

