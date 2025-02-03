Fresh Troubles for Edo APC as INEC Submits More BVAS Machines in Evidence

A dramatic twist unfolded today at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unexpectedly submitted additional BVAS machines, reinforcing the PDP’s claim of over-voting in the September 21st election.

The move sent shockwaves through the courtroom, catching the legal teams of the APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo off guard. INEC officials, appearing as witnesses, tendered the additional BVAS machines as evidence, further bolstering the PDP’s argument that the final results were manipulated.

As the devices were presented, a chorus of protests erupted from APC’s legal team, who vehemently objected to the admission of fresh evidence at this stage of the trial. Senior counsel representing the APC, Governor Okpebholo, and INEC scrambled to challenge the submission but were overruled, with the Tribunal allowing the evidence to be admitted.

Following the development, PDP counsel formally closed their case, expressing confidence that the mountain of evidence submitted was sufficient to prove their claims.

“This is the final nail,” a PDP lawyer remarked outside the courtroom. “With the BVAS machines and all the evidence we have submitted to the court, our case is sealed.”

In contrast, a visibly rattled APC legal team immediately pleaded for more time to review the new evidence and prepare their defense. Tribunal judges adjourned the case to Wednesday the 5th of February.

INEC, Sen. Okpebholo and the APC are now expected to produce their own witnesses in defence of their claim that Sen. Monday was duly elected as governor.