Fuel Cost: CSO Accuses Mele Kyari-led NNPCL of Deliberate Mischief

The Coalition for Energy Reforms and Good Governance Advocacy has accused the Mele Kyari-led Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of deliberate mischief and corruption, citing hidden charges as the reason behind the recent fuel price increment.

According to the coalition, the NNPCL’s decision to systematically raise the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from ₦568 to ₦1,075 in a year is a result of poor policies, mismanagement, and alleged corrupt practices.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, convener Yakubu Dauda said that unnecessary charges and taxes have been built into the cost of fuel, intentionally designed to inflate the price of PMS for local consumption.

Dauda said the NNPCL’s failure to prioritize investments in local refineries and its reliance on imported fuel products have been attributed to vested interests.

“The company has failed to address the fundamental issues within the Nigerian petroleum sector,” said Dauda.

“Instead of developing and maintaining local refineries to meet domestic demand, the NNPCL appears more interested in maintaining a system of dependency on imported fuel products.”

The coalition called on the government to conduct a comprehensive audit of the NNPCL’s operations, focusing on allegations of corruption and unnecessary charges. It also urged the government to invest in local refineries and end the reliance on imported fuel.

Dauda believes that transforming Nigeria into a net exporter of refined petroleum products would bring tremendous economic benefits, including job creation, reduced cost of living, and revenue generation for critical sectors.

The coalition urged Nigerians to demand transparency, accountability, and good governance in the energy sector, stating that the hardship faced by Nigerians is unnecessary and that it is time for the NNPCL and its leadership to be held accountable.

Dauda added: ”Evidently, Mele Kyari’s leadership of the NNPCL has failed to deliver on its promises to improve the Nigerian petroleum sector. Instead of addressing the core challenges, his administration has exacerbated the problems through a combination of poor policy choices, corruption, and inefficiency. The failure to revive local refineries is perhaps the most glaring example of this incompetence.

”Nevertheless, we believe that there is still hope for Nigeria’s energy sector, but only if swift and decisive action is taken. The Nigerian government must immediately conduct a comprehensive audit of the NNPCL’s operations, focusing particularly on the allegations of corruption and the unnecessary charges that have been added to the price of PMS.

“Those found responsible for inflating fuel prices and sabotaging local refineries must be held accountable, regardless of their positions of power. Furthermore, we call on the government to urgently invest in Nigeria’s local refineries and put an end to the reliance on imported fuel.

“Nigeria has the resources, the manpower, and the expertise to become a net exporter of petroleum products, but this can only happen if we break free from the grip of the corrupt cabals that have hijacked the industry. The continuous importation of fuel is not sustainable, and it is time to take bold steps to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the nation’s oil wealth.

“The Coalition for Energy Reforms and Good Governance Advocacy urges all Nigerians to stand united in demanding transparency, accountability, and good governance in the energy sector. We cannot continue to tolerate a situation where a few individuals enrich themselves at the expense of the entire nation. The hardship Nigerians are currently facing is unnecessary, and it is high time that the NNPCL and its leadership are held to account.”