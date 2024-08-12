Fuel Queues: God Has Asked Kyari To Go and Let Nigerians Suffer No More – Christian Youths

The Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) has called for the immediate removal of Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), over his handling of the persistent fuel queues across the country.

In a statement by its National President, Rev. Phrank Ochiga, the group described Kyari’s leadership as a “disaster” and accused him of being a “master of excuses, a king of incompetence, and a lord of lies.”

They also alleged that his tenure has been marked by controversy, including subsidy scams, importation of substandard petroleum products, and mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The group lamented that the current situation has led to untold hardship on Nigerians, who are forced to buy fuel for over 1,000 Naira per liter, describing it as “economic terrorism” masterminded by Kyari.

They accused him of showing no empathy, compassion, or willingness to solve the problem, but instead enriching himself and his cronies at the expense of the suffering masses.

“The current situation has led to untold hardship on Nigerians, who are forced to buy fuel for over 1,000 Naira per liter,” Ochiga said.

“This is nothing short of economic terrorism, and Kyari is the mastermind behind this evil plot. He has shown no empathy, no compassion, and no willingness to solve the problem.

“Instead, he has continued to enrich himself and his cronies at the expense of the suffering masses.”

The Christian Youth Forum warned that Nigeria will witness the worst protests in the days ahead if Kyari does not resign or is not sacked by the authorities concerned.

They demanded that President Bola Tinubu sacks Kyari with immediate effect to restore the petroleum sector, and called on all Nigerians to join them in demanding Kyari’s resignation or sacking.

The group vowed to hold Kyari accountable for his failures and ensure that he does not escape the consequences of his actions.

They quoted Psalm 82:4, saying “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” Kyari, they said, is the wicked one, and it’s time for him to go.

“Kyari’s continued stay in office is a slap in the face of Nigerians, and we will not stand for it. He has failed, and he must go,” Ochiga added.

“We demand that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacks Kyari with immediate effect to restore the petroleum sector. Anything less is unacceptable.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in demanding Kyari’s resignation or sacking. Enough is enough! We will no longer tolerate incompetence, corruption, and mismanagement.

“We will hold Kyari accountable for his failures, and we will ensure that he does not escape the consequences of his actions. He has brought suffering to Nigerians, and he must face the music. We will not rest until he is gone, and the petroleum sector is restored to its former glory.”