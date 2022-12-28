Fulani leader abducted after attending security meeting in Kaduna community

Barely six days after bandits raided three communities and abducted 37 villagers in Kaduna villages, bandits have again abducted a Fulani leader, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, in Maganda village near Kagarko town in the state.

The abducted leader, who is popularly known as Ardon Maganda, was reportedly abducted on Monday, around 6:12pm while on a motorcycle from Janjala village going back to neighbouring Maganda village.

Daily Trust learnt that the victim, who is the leader of Fulani in Kagarko, went to attend a meeting with other village chiefs under Kagarko LGA over recent attacks by bandits in some communities in the area when he was abducted.

A source from Janjala community, simply identified as Ishaq, said, “This morning (Tuesday), someone from Maganda who was coming to Janjala saw Ardo’s motorcycle abandoned by the roadside and suspected that he has been kidnapped,” he said.

He said the victim earlier visited families of some of his kinsmen that were abducted last Wednesday, at a camp near Janjala before he proceeded to attend a meeting in Janjala village.

There was no immediate report from the police in the area on the incident at the time of filing this report.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.