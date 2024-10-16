Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024 holds in Lagos

All Set for the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024 as Industry Leaders Gather to Unlock the Future of Transactions The highly anticipated Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024 is an exclusive gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across the financial and commerce sectors. This significant event is your chance to be part of a select group exploring the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of transactions.

The “Unlocking the Future of Transactions” conference will be held on Thursday, October 24th, and Friday, 25th, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos Island. It promises to be a critical platform for professionals looking to stay ahead of the industry’s dynamic changes. The event is designed to tackle critical issues in the financial ecosystem, focusing on how organizations can innovate their business models, adopt secure practices, and safeguard against cyber threats.

Experts from industries such as banking, fintech, cybersecurity, e-commerce, blockchain, and digital currencies will engage in thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions to shape the future of payments and commerce. *Conference Highlights* The Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024 will feature in-depth presentations and workshops covering critical topics.

These include: – The future of digital currencies, blockchain, and secure transaction methods – Interactive sessions on driving innovation in the financial services and commerce sectors – Workshops on advanced security protocols and effective ways to manage cyber risks – Networking opportunities with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators Attendees will gain valuable insights into how digital transformation reshapes the payments industry and how businesses can leverage emerging technologies to ensure secure, efficient transactions. *Building on the success of 2023* Last year’s conference, which focused on ‘Contactless Payments,’ attracted top experts from banks, fintech startups, and the broader financial community. The 2024 edition is set to take the conversation further, with this year’s agenda diving deeper into the technologies and strategies that will unlock the future of transactions. Building on the success of 2023, we aim to provide an even more insightful and engaging experience for our attendees.

*Who Should Attend?*

This event is tailored for professionals across several sectors, including: – Banking and financial services – Fintech and startups – Cybersecurity and digital infrastructure – E-commerce and retail – Blockchain and digital currencies – Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) – Government and policy For professionals in these industries, the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024 presents a unique opportunity to broaden their knowledge, connect with peers, and advance the future of transactions. By attending, you will gain valuable insights, network with industry leaders, and be at the forefront of the latest trends and technologies in the payments and commerce sectors. *Register Today!* Seats are filling up fast for this not-to-be-missed event. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2024. Register now by visiting the official registration page: https://bit.ly/FoPCC2024_register. For more details, including the full agenda and speaker lineup, visit www.thefutureofpaymentandcommerce.ng *About the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference* The Future of Payment and Commerce Conference is an annual event that fosters collaboration and innovation in the payments and commerce industries. Launched in 2023, it provides a platform for thought leaders to explore emerging trends and solutions that will shape the future of finance and commerce.