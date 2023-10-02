Future of payment and commerce conference to hold on October 11 in Lagos

The highly anticipated Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 11th at the Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki-Epe Expressway Victoria Island, Lagos. This event will bring together leaders, visionaries, and experts in the industry to explore the cutting-edge advancements that are shaping the future of payments and commerce. Our Sponsors and Partners are MasterCard, Parallex, Spectrum Microfinance Bank, Zeeh Africa, TechEconomy.ng, SuperFM 92.7, Tori Communication, ImaliPay, Toronet, and SMEDAN.

This year’s conference promises to be a transformative experience, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and strategies that are revolutionizing the world of finance and commerce. With the theme Leveraging the Power of Contactless Payments for Financial Inclusion, we are actively shaping the financial landscape of tomorrow by diving into key areas that are reshaping the industry.

Key highlights of the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2023 include:

1. Inspiring Keynotes: Esteemed thought leaders and pioneers in the fintech and commerce sectors will deliver thought-provoking keynote speeches, sharing their insights on the trends driving innovation and transformation.

2. Expert Panels: Engage in stimulating discussions and debates with industry experts, covering a wide range of topics, including blockchain technology, digital wallets, contactless payments, cybersecurity, and more.

3. Innovative Startups: Explore groundbreaking startups and their innovative solutions during the Startup Showcase. Promising entrepreneurs will present their ideas to potential investors and collaborators.

4. Networking Opportunities: Build valuable connections with industry peers, investors, and potential partners through structured networking sessions, breakout groups, and social events.

5. Expo Hall: Discover the latest products, services, and technologies from leading companies and vendors in the payment and commerce ecosystem.

The Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2023 is expected to draw attendees from diverse industries, including finance, retail, technology, and government, making it a hub of innovative ideas and opportunities. Registration is currently open, offering significant benefits to those who secure their spots in advance. For more information, registration details, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit [www.thefutureofpaymentandcommerce.ng].

Join us at the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference 2023 to explore the innovations that are shaping the financial landscape of tomorrow and to be a part of the conversation that will define the future of payments and commerce.

For media inquiries and press passes, please contact: [Fola] [fola@thefutureofpaymenandcommerce.ng] [0909 321 6121].

About the Future of Payment and Commerce Conference: The Future of Payment and Commerce Conference is a dynamic and fast-paced event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and experts from the payments and commerce sectors to explore the latest developments, trends, and strategies shaping the future of finance and commerce. With a mission to promote innovation and collaboration, the conference provides a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and drive positive change in the payment and commerce ecosystem.

Register directly via https://www.kingsforms.online/form/respond/LWF-YU753512460562 or visit https://thefutureofpaymentandcommerce.ng/

Event Hashtag – #futureofpaymentandcommerce #FuturePaymentCom2023

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.