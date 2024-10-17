GBAJABIAMILA AND HIS BRAND OF LOYALTY – By Ibrahim Musa

Rt. Hon. Olufemi Gbajabiamila’s loyalty finds its perfect echo in a timeless biblical truth: a man cannot serve two masters. This dedication, driven by principle rather than personal gain, stands as a testament to his strong character. Inspired by the unyielding devotion of biblical figures, Gbajabiamila’s commitment shines brightly. His steadfast resolve and faithfulness make him a pillar of reliability.

In a world where loyalty is often tested, Gbajabiamila’s exemplary service sets a shining standard. Guided by faith and conviction, his selfless dedication inspires hope. The real Rt. Hon. Gbaja, as he is fondly called by close associates, can hardly be divorced from his loyalty to President Asiwaju.

While there exist several writings about the quintessential Rt. Hon. GBAJABIAMILA, writing about his loyalty to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is particularly difficult and different, as it is not easy to attribute the brand of loyalty – short of senile attachment, not sycophancy, and not foolishness.

The difficulty in conjuring Rt. Hon. Femi’s loyalty to writing stems from the fact that it is very hard to find and convey its abstract aura experience to reality. It defies diction and description because it is deeper than words, yet it cannot be kept silent.

For over three decades, Gbajamialia’s love and unwavering loyalty existed in a rarefied set apart from such infractions as desperation, self-seeking, selfishness, self-glorification, self-preservation, and ego branding. Tradition and reverence have surrounded loyalty with an aura of ‘specialness.’ It has been given distinction, which is still continually encapsulated by specialists in the act of language and psychology.

Unfortunately, the kind of loyalty epitomized by Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila defies all forms of specialist technical language, as it is inaccessible and off-putting, elitist and preserved. It is loyalty ingenue; Chief Femi perceives loyalty as an action from the heart. Although it may sound fey or simplistic, it represents the whole gamut of Gbajabiamil’s entire life, emotions, and experience; loyalty for him is an engagement.

Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila Olufemi is loyal without excuses. He believes that to be successful in life, the most critical ingredient is loyalty. To the political juggernaut, loyalty keeps all relationships going and is exhibited from the beginning to the end. In life and more aptly, in the political world, there is a clarion call for loyalty, total loyalty, absolute and unequivocal. Trust in the ability of another to lead in the right direction brings about the fulfilment of life’s purpose.

Born on June 25, 1962, to the family of Chief Lateef Gbajabiamila in Lagos State, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila started his political life with his involvement in the election which saw Bill Campbell winning the Mayor of Atlanta. It can therefore be said that he started his political kindergarten from the founders and custodians of our democracy.

Upon Barrister Femi’s return to Nigeria in 2002, he joined the Alliance for Democracy (AD), to further ventilate his political aspirations. It was here that he met his protégé, mentor, and political associate, President Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, GCFR, but then the Governor of Lagos State and leader of the Party. His dogged and unpretentious views and loyalty soon won the heart of Governor Bola Tinubu and also the minds and hearts of the people of Surulere 1, who pressured him into contesting for the post of House of Representatives representing Surulere 1 in 2003.

A philanthropist per excellent and defender of democracy, Chief Femi’s commitment to the electorates and loyalty to his Mentor saw his reelection thereafter for six consecutive terms without switching political parties. His firm stand and commitment to the Tinubu Political Ideology saw him and other lieutenants through the turbulent days of President Obasanjo’s Territorial acquisition for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A vibrant, brilliant, and competent legislator, Chief Femi collaborated with others on President Tinubu’s team, consistently forming a formidable team. As core loyalists and ardent followers, wherever their masters went, they did. From Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC), then All Progressives Congress, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila never shirked nor deterred, neither was his loyalty questionable.

A true manager of human and material resources, through an unequal act of selflessness and conscientiousness executive-legislative harmony, he was able to both win the .hearts and minds of his colleagues, maintain the independence of the Legislative Arm, and remain the eyes and ears of President Tinubu. Even as a Minority Leader and later Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Gbajabiamila’s towering influence, growth, and political clout never diminished his loyalty, unflinching support, and dependence on his mentor but kept him on course, maintaining commitment to the political kingdom.

He strongly believes in the sacrifice Asiwaju has made for humanity and Nigeria and is therefore committed to following him through thick and thin. He cultivated Asiwaju’s friends and made his connections his pillar of strength and reliance, thereby remaining always an effective opposition, a chip off the old block, ideal characteristics of Bola Asiwaju Tinubu. He rejected honours and laurels that did not commit to the vision and ideals of Tinubu.

If Chief Gbajabiamila is a nationalist, it is because he learnt from Tinubu that it was the only way to Nigeria’s freedom. His passion for public service was inherited from his mentor. He drank and ate the Asiwaju’s spirit of nationalism and collective struggle. It is imbued, undisputable, irremovable, and unshaken, as his world revolves around it, undeterred and unmitigated. His unconditional loyalty and sacrifices are evident and unquestionably irrevocable.

Again, loyalty has paid. Surely loyalty has opened doors for him that arrogance will not have opened, bringing in love, reciprocal and mutual respect, progress, and the heart of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. On June 14, 2023, Rt. Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila resumed duty as the Chief of Staff to the President.

A position of honour, trust, and reward of untiring and unequivocal thirty years of loyalty. Together, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila has built national bridges, defended the President, and ensured that humanity benefits from Asiwaju’s administration. Together, he asks questions, makes opinions known on issues of national development and social justice, and challenges authorities without a witch-hunt, all to improve the process of governance and ensure a better and more functional Nigeria.

Undoubtedly, Gbaja has proved unequivocally, in many deliberate, forthright, and demonstrated ways, that he loves Nigeria just like the President loves Nigeria, and that he is committed to building the nation and the President.

Musa wrote this piece from Suleja, Niger State.