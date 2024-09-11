Gbajabiamila, great Ambassador of FG’s Renewed Hope Agenda- Group

A faith-base group, the Northern Faith and Patriotic Assembly (NFPA) has lauded the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila for what it called his commitment to the realization of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement on Wednesday by its President, Rev Attah John, the body said Gbajabiamila has demonstrated unwavering dedication, expertise, and loyalty in driving government policies and programmes.

John praised Gbajabiamila’s leadership, which he says has fostered a culture of collaboration, transparency, and accountability within the presidency.

According to the cleric, the experience of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives has brought immense value to the presidency, “Creating an environment conducive for productivity.”

The statement read in part, “We wish to commend Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, for his exceptional service to the presidency. Since assuming office, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication, expertise, and loyalty, effectively stabilizing the presidency and driving the Renewed Hope Agenda forward.

“As Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila has leveraged his vast experience and networks to facilitate seamless communication between the presidency and various stakeholders, ensuring the smooth implementation of policies and programs. His leadership has fostered a culture of collaboration, transparency, and accountability within the presidency.

“As a loyal, devoted, and core believer in President Tinubu’s vision, Gbajabiamila has played a critical role in harmonizing the presidency’s operations, building trust, and promoting a sense of unity and purpose among the presidency staff.”

The group also commended the Chief of Staff for his crisis management skills, saying “His selfless efforts have been instrumental in resolving internal conflicts, building coalitions, and promoting a cohesive approach to governance.

“Gbajabiamila’s experience as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and veteran parliamentarian has brought immense value to the presidency.

“His exposure and ethics have created an environment conducive to productivity, both within the presidency and in its interactions with the legislature. His ability to navigate complex political landscapes has been invaluable in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The group, therefore, urged Nigerians to support Gbajabiamila to help the President deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

That said, John warned against involved in campaign of calumny against the Chief of Staff, describing them as enemies of the presidency and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We urge those who mean well for President Tinubu to pray for the President and his core loyalists, including Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Their selfless service and dedication to the presidency deserve our support and appreciation.

“We warn those who seek to scandalize the Chief of Staff, the enemies of the presidency and the Renewed Hope Agenda to repenent and join hands to make this government succeed.

“We call on all Nigerians to support the presidency and its loyal staff, including Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as they work tirelessly to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda. We must be vigilant against those who seek to undermine the presidency’s efforts and destabilize the nation.

“We urge Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to remain focused and loyal to President Tinubu, continuing to serve with the same level of dedication and excellence that has characterized his tenure thus far, ” the statement added.