Ghana’s President Denies Writing Tinubu Over Obi’s Candidature

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has denied writing a letter to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, asking him to give the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, a chance in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections, The Sun reports.

Ghana’s president also noted that he never told Tinubu to seek treatment for his health, as contained in the purported letter making the rounds on social media.

Advising people via his verified Twitter handle to disregard the fake report, Nana Akufo-Addo wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong, and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

