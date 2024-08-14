Goodluck Jonathan Tasks Churches On Boosting Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the Anglican Church and all faith-based organisations to continue their unwavering commitment to health and social justice to boost healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Jonathan who made this call on Wednesday at the maiden edition of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Health Summit, with the theme; ‘The Church of Nigeria and Universal Health Coverage,’ noted that the summit was both timely and critical, as it addresses a fundamental aspect of the nation’s development and well-being of the citizens.

He noted that the influence, reach, and trust of the Church in the communities can bridge the gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system and bring Nigeria closer to achieving universal health coverage.

The former President said that by advocating for equitable healthcare policies, supporting health education initiatives, and fostering partnerships with government and private sector entities, the church can play a transformative role in shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria.

“The church’s holistic approach to community development can help create an environment where individuals can thrive physically, mentally, and spiritually. In conclusion, let us reaffirm our commitment to the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

“Let us work together, hand in hand, to build a healthcare system that leaves no one behind, where every Nigerian has access to quality and affordable healthcare services. The journey may be long and challenging, but with faith, determination, and collective action, we can achieve our vision of universal health coverage,” he said.

Jonathan, who was represented by the former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Prof. John Kennedy Opara, said that he had the privilege of signing the National Health Act (NHA) into law during his administration.

“This landmark legislation laid the foundation for improving our healthcare system and made it possible for our citizens to access quality healthcare services, across the country.

“The National Health Act 2014 established a framework for the provision of essential health services, the management of health resources, and the protection of patients’ rights.

“Today, over 10 million Nigerians across our various states have access to health insurance provided by the various state social health insurance schemes. Despite these strides, we recognise that the journey towards achieving universal health coverage is far from over.

“There are still significant gaps in healthcare access, infrastructure, and funding that need to be addressed.

This is where the role of the church, particularly the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, becomes indispensable,” he said.

____

