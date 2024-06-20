Gov Fubara Applauded For Allowing Former Rivers LG Officials Complete Tenure

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for upholding the democratic tenets and allowing elected Local Government officials to complete their three-year tenure.

The group said in an era where some governors undermine the democratic process by truncating the mandate of duly elected officials, Fubara’s commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance is a refreshing respite.

Recall that 23 local government chairmen, vice and councillors recently vacated their offices after the expiration of their tenure.

In a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL said by allowing the elected LG officials to complete their tenure, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an uncommon respect for the will of the people, who overwhelmingly elected these officials to serve them.

Babatunde said this gesture is a clear indication that the Governor is a true democrat, a defender of the people’s rights, and a leader who prioritises the welfare and interests of his people above personal or political considerations.

The group, therefore, hailed Governor Fubara as a champion of democracy, a shining star in the firmament of Nigerian politics, and a role model for other leaders to emulate.

“The National Vanguard for Rule of Law commends the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara for allowing the 23 democratically elected local government chairmen and councilors in Rivers State to complete their 3 years tenure in office,” the statement said.

“Unlike his counterpart in Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who without provocation dismantled the democratically elected local government chairmen and councilors he inherited from his predecessor, despite a court order restraining him from doing so, Governor Fubara allowed and supported the local government chairmen and councilors to complete their tenure, which came to en end on June 17th, 2024.

“It is also a clear departure from his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who dissolved the democratically elected chairmen and councilors he inherited from his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2015,despite a court order restraining him from doing so.

“Despite the provocation from the local government chairmen because of their allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Governor Fubara once again displayed his democratic credentials by not truncating the tenure of the chairmen and their councilors.

“We call on other govenors in the country today and in the future to emulate Governor Fubara in upholding democracy and the rule of law and also respecting the third tier of government.

“The immediate past local government chairmen in Rivers State also need to appreciate Governor Fubara for his magnanimity democratic credentials and for upholding the rule of law. “

