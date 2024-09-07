Gov. Mutfwang Dissolves Plateau LG Transition Committees

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has dissolved the Local Government Transition Implementation Committee administration across the 17 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

The governor directed Directors of Personnel Management to assume responsibility for the administration of the council areas until elections are held on October 9, 2024 to fill the positions.

Governor Mutfwang also commended the transition committee chairmen for their exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing developmental projects that have directly impacted on their communities while serving as transition implementation committee chairmen.

He expressed satisfaction in their accomplishments and urged them to continue offering valuable counsel to promote peace and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State.

The transition implementation committee chairmen were also encouraged to collaborate with their constituents to ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming local government elections.

The governor reaffirmed commitment to running an inclusive, transparent, and accountable government that will serve the interests of all plateau citizens.

The transition committee was constituted in June, 2023 following the dissolution of elected local government council officials by Governor Mutfwang.

