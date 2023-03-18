Connect with us

Gov Polls: Our Votes Must Count For Democracy To Flourish, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has encouraged voters to exercise their franchise in the governorship and state house of assembly elections, Leadership reports.

The LP leader, who went to the polls in company with his wife, Mrs Margaret Obi, shared photos of the couple at the polls.

Calling on members of the electorate who had yet to cast their votes to do, he said Nigeria’s democracy would benefit from the performing their civic duty.

At about 11.20am this morning, I exercised my franchise by casting my vote in my polling unit. My dear wife Margaret also voted. I encourage every registered Nigerian voter, who have not yet voted to go and do so. pic.twitter.com/9htX2qUbCk

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 18, 2023

"I encourage every registered Nigerian voter, who have not yet voted to go and do so. Our votes must count in order for Nigeria's democracy to flourish."

“I encourage every registered Nigerian voter, who have not yet voted to go and do so. Our votes must count in order for Nigeria’s democracy to flourish.”

