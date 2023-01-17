Governor Akeredolu Confirms Sickness as First Lady Alleges Poisonous Concoction From Mistress

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has confirmed he is battling an undisclosed ailment and says he is already recovering after his wife Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s tirade in a leaked audio published on Monday revealed that his mistress gave him toxic concoction to eat.

Mr Akeredolu, in a statement on Tuesday, however, said there was “no cause for alarm.”

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health. Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortals, has had some health challenge for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily,” said a statement by his spokesman, Richard Olatunde.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu had cried out that her husband was on sickbed after eating a “concoction” from one of his female aides, Bunmi Ademosun. In the leaked audio file, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu accused Ms Ademosun, the special adviser to the governor on Multilateral and Inter-Governmental Affairs, of “sneaking” to give Mr Akeredolu the concoction to eat.

Admitting Mr Akeredolu’s failing health, the statement noted, “Since the governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.”

It stressed that contrary to “speculations and insinuations,” the governor “though frail, is discharging his official functions,” insisting that he is not battling a life-threatening illness.

Downplaying his wife’s tirade, the Ondo governor said he was agile and had held an executive council meeting until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new refrigerated van for the use of meat dealers in the state. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International same day,” added the statement.

While appreciating people’s growing concerns about his well-being, Mr Akeredolu stated, “We urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.”

