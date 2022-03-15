Govt Agencies Must Be Responsible to Citizens – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has asked government agencies to show responsibility to the people they serve and hold them in high esteem, beyond core regulatory roles, Channels Television reports.

He stated this on Monday when he received a delegation of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“It is very important that we show respect for our citizens and show that we are concerned about them, that we are not just a regulatory body that feels that its role is just to be a policeman and all of that,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Professor Osinbajo highlighted and praised the prompt response of the examinations body to the issue of some candidates having difficulties regarding the National Identification Number (NIN), where the body responded that due to the challenges with the NIMC portal at the time, the affected candidates could still sit for the exams.

“These kinds of quick responses show respect for citizens,” he stated, adding that he was personally happy that WAEC was responsive and aligning with the digital technology age in different areas.

“Just looking at the press reports and what WAEC has done, it has shown that it is very responsive to the needs of society. I was particularly impressed by the new digital certification that was announced some time ago, that if one lost his/her WAEC certificate, you could apply for the digital copy, which means your records are never lost.

“There is no need for the long and hard process of seeking for a certified (physical) copy. I think this is a true response to the times. That is very good.”

The vice president who congratulated WAEC for its achievement since it was established about 70 years ago outlined its role in the nation’s educational development,

In her remarks, the leader of the Nigerian members of WAEC, who is also the Director of Basic and Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, thanked the Federal Government for the opportunity to host the 70th Annual Council Meeting, as well as the support to the Council over the years.

She added that the council was the highest decision-making body of WAEC with membership drawn from the five member countries – Nigeria, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Ghana.

Abdulkadir explained that the Annual Council Meeting was used to deliberate on providing qualitative and educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting human resource development, and promoting international cooperation among the member countries.

