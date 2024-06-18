GPP launches innovative Ecoline web printing machine, pledges to curb capital flight

Global Plus Publishing (GPP) a leading printing company in Nigeria has declared its readiness to address capital flight with its latest technological acquisition, the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine.

Pastor Folasade Imoagene, the Managing Director, made this disclosure during the machine’s unveiling at the organization’s corporate headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend, as a strategic move to boost the company’s printing capabilities and reduce the need for publishers to seek printing services abroad.

Speaking further, Imoagene underscored the significance of the new printing machine in enhancing GPP’s service delivery to its clientele. She highlighted that introducing the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine signifies a new chapter for the organization, marking a substantial advancement in their operational capacities and positioning within and outside Nigeria.

Imoagene emphasized GPP’s commitment to offering top-notch services to its customers, citing the thorough proofreading process as a unique value proposition. She expressed pride in GPP’s reputation as a provider of innovative solutions in the printing industry, reaffirming its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

By investing in cutting-edge technology like the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine, GPP boosts its operational efficiency and contributes to the local economy by retaining printing jobs within the country.

Imoagene’s vision for GPP aligns with leveraging innovation to drive growth, quality, and customer value while keeping pace with global printing standards.

In her remarks, Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GPP, commended the Management and staff’s shared commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the printing industry in Nigeria.

She further acknowledged Global Plus Publishing’s resilience in the face of economic challenges, saying, “This underscores the company’s dedication to standing out as a stronghold in the sector.”

She said: “We are celebrating a significant milestone in our journey as the foremost and preferred printing press and the capacity expansion we have experienced with additional web press is a major leap forward.

“We are committed to contributing to the growth of the printing industry in Nigeria, we want to make Nigeria, a pride of the nations of the world. And we believe that we will be able to do that. And so working together with all of you, I believe that we will have more launches, more ribbon cuttings, and more milestones that will be celebrated.”

Dr. Olasupo Olusi, through his representative Mr. Richard Imonije, commended GPP’s pursuit of excellence and quality content delivery. The assurance of continued support from BoI reinforces the notion that collaboration between financial institutions and businesses like GPP can lead to mutual growth and success.

Olusi noted that the support extended to GPP by BoI serves as a testament to the value and potential they see in its operations. He also recognized GPP’s contribution to the industry, saying that it echoes the importance of investing in organizations that not only excel in their field but also drive positive impact within the local economy.

Yemisi Edun, the Managing Director of FCMB, in her goodwill message, praised GPP for its vision, innovation, and job creation efforts. Her words of encouragement underscored the belief that by supporting initiatives like GPP, the potential for economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria can be fully realized.

Mr. Babajide Salako of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) expressed pride in witnessing the embrace of innovation and sustainability within the industry, acknowledging GPP’s installation of the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine as a demonstration of commitment to excellence highlights the importance of leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, quality, and productivity in printing operations.

While conducting the guests on a tour of the newly acquired web machine, Mr. Ravindra Chauhan, GM Operations said: “It boasts of advanced features, including variable numbering and barcode capabilities, enabling us to expand our printing services beyond high-quality book printing to include specialized security printing applications, such as examination materials, ballot papers, and other sensitive documents that require precise and secure printing solutions.”

Overall, the collective support and recognition from key stakeholders underscore the importance of collaboration, innovation, and dedication to excellence in driving the printing industry forward in Nigeria. Global Plus Publishing’s strategic investments in advanced technology and commitment to delivering top-notch services position the company as a trailblazer, setting a high standard for others.

*Photo Caption: From R-L*

Mr. Richard Imonije Ag Regional Manager, representing MD BoI, Pastor Lanre Alabi, Director LW CGI, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, MD/CEO FCMB, Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, Chairman GPP, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka, Loveworld Inc Director, Corporate Affairs, Pastor Folasade Imoagene, MD/CEO GPP and Mr. Babajide Salako, President, Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) at the Commissioning of Global Plus Publishing Ltd Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine in Lagos at the weekend.

