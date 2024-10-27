Grand Finale of Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastors Chris and Benny Hinn Set for Today

Today marks the highly anticipated grand finale of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, featuring Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn. The event, which has already captivated millions worldwide, promises extraordinary miracles and life-changing experiences.

Participants can join the finale live at 2 PM via _www.healingstreams.tv_ or the Healing to the Nations App, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of faith.

The second day of the program showcased remarkable displays of faith and miraculous healings. Both pastors delivered powerful messages, reinforcing the integrity of God’s Word and demonstrating His sovereignty through the casting out of sickness and infirmity. Attendees, both onsite and online, experienced waves of healing, addressing a range of physical, spiritual, and financial ailments.

With live translations available in multiple languages, the event drew both skeptics and believers, leading to an outpouring of testimonies from participants across the globe. Hundreds of accounts flooded in via emails and phone calls, highlighting the miraculous changes in their lives.

Pastor Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School, welcomed attendees and emphasized the simplicity of faith: “Believe and act on what you hear, and you will receive a miracle.”

Pastor Benny’s sermon on the “Attributes and Offices of God Almighty” explored Jesus as God’s final revelation, stating, “Christianity is a living relationship with God in His Son, Jesus.” His teachings emphasized the unique nature of faith in Jesus, urging participants to embrace this personal connection.

*Several powerful testimonies emerged from Day Two:*

Nazia from Pakistan regained her sight after being blind in her right eye for three years.

Ndjibala Pascal from Gabon reported healing from cardiomegaly, allowing him to sleep and breathe easily for the first time in years.

Blanca from the Philippines, suffering from a cataract and severe pain, experienced complete healing during the service.

Shri-Lal from Sri Lanka was released from paralysis and blood transfusion needs after engaging with the Healing Streams program while hospitalized.

Vusumuzi Ngwenya from Ireland shared her relief from eight years of suffering with piles, noting the absence of pain during bathroom visits.

Pastor Chris addressed questions regarding the challenges some face in receiving healing, emphasizing the importance of faith, referencing the lack of belief that hindered miracles in Jesus’ hometown.

The grand finale is set to be an extraordinary culmination of grace and healing, showcasing testimonies unlike anything seen before.

*Prayer for Families and Nations*

As part of the activities at the grand finale of the historic Healing Streams Live Healing Services, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn will lead special prayers for families and nations around the world. This significant event marks one of the events in this largest online crusade in history, emphasizing healing, unity, and divine intervention. Participants can expect a powerful time of prayer and blessings, as the pastors intercede for peace and restoration globally.

Join this historic event live at _www.healingstreams.tv_, on Loveworld Networks, or through local TV and radio stations.

For more information, contact the support centers via email at info@healingstreams.tv or call the following numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa); +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria); +18327249390 (USA); +12896221634 (Canada); +44(0)3331880710 (UK); +919650096633 (Asia); +917794993762 (India).