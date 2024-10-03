Group Condemns INEC, Says Edo Governorship Election was Manipulated in Favour of APC Candidate

Following the just-concluded Edo governorship election, the Young Edo Professionals Group has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what they describe as a failure to uphold the principles of democracy.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 2, the group accused INEC of allowing widespread electoral malpractice that ultimately favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The group said the leadership of INEC failed to conduct a free and fair election, leading to numerous irregularities that marred the electoral process.

“It has become increasingly clear that the current leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed in its duty to uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability that are the bedrock of any democratic society,” the statement which was signed by the group’s coordinator Ojieh Ejehi said.

Reports had ndicated that the election was fraught with issues, including the late arrival of materials, technical malfunctions with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and voter intimidation in several polling units across the state.

In some areas, INEC officials arrived several hours late, forcing voters to endure long waits, while in others, the BVAS machines malfunctioned, preventing many from being accredited to vote.

The group lamented that the technical glitches were particularly noted in strongholds of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, raising suspicions of deliberate manipulation.

The young professionals noted that security agents were actively involved in acts of violence and voter intimidation, particularly in regions where support for Senator Okpebholo was weak.

“Voters in parts of Benin City and rural areas recounted being harassed by thugs linked to the APC, discouraging them from casting their ballots.

“Observers noted that these acts of violence and intimidation disproportionately affected PDP supporters, leading to lower voter turnout in areas traditionally dominated by the opposition.

“The irregularities, voter suppression, and lack of transparency that marred this election call into question the legitimacy of both the process and the results,” the group stated.

Senator Monday Okpebholo’s victory has been met with widespread controversy.

Despite trailing behind Ighodalo in the pre-election polls, the APC candidate emerged victorious in an election that many claim was rigged in his favour.

Reports from election monitors revealed that vote-buying was rampant in some APC-controlled areas, with voters allegedly being offered money or other incentives in exchange for their votes.

“We witnessed incidents of widespread electoral malpractice, including the late arrival of materials, technical glitches with the BVAS machines, and outright voter intimidation in several polling units.

“These issues are not only unacceptable but also indicative of a systemic failure within INEC,” Ejehi continued.

The group also raised concerns about INEC’s handling of results transmission, claiming that delays in uploading results from polling units to the central server allowed for potential manipulation.

The Young Edo Professionals Group called on civil society organizations, democratic stakeholders, and the international community to speak out against what they describe as an assault on democracy.

“The leadership of INEC must be held accountable for the lapses that have occurred, and we demand an immediate review of their operations,” Ejehi said.