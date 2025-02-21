Group Condemns Natasha Akpoti’s Outburst, Calls for Her Suspension

A Pan-African women’s advocacy group, Africa Arise for Change Network, has criticised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over her recent altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing her behaviour as “disgraceful” and “unbefitting of a public officeholder”.

In a statement issued on Friday by Patricia Idoko, the country representative of the organisation, the group said Akpoti’s actions on the Senate floor during Thursday’s plenary session undermined the principles of leadership and decorum expected of women in governance.

The controversy erupted after Akpoti reportedly defied a directive from the Senate Chief Whip regarding seat reassignments, following the defection of two senators.

While others complied, the Kogi senator allegedly refused to vacate her previous seat, leading to an exchange with the Senate President.

According to Africa Arise for Change Network, her conduct, which included raised voices and aggressive gestures, was a violation of Senate rules and an attempt to manipulate the situation for personal gain.

The group accused her of “political immaturity” and “reckless defiance” of parliamentary procedures.

“We take immense pride in seeing more African women take up leadership positions and break barriers, but we do not support any woman who undermines the values of discipline, respect, and decorum in public service,” the statement read.

The organisation further called for Akpoti’s long-term suspension from the Senate, arguing that disciplinary action was necessary to preserve order in the Red Chamber. It also suggested that she seek professional counselling to address what it described as a “lack of emotional restraint”.

The group maintained that Akpoti’s actions did not reflect the true strength and resilience of African women in leadership, adding that she had done a disservice to the cause of female representation in politics.

Her continued presence in the Senate, the group warned, could damage the reputation of women in governance, urging the Senate leadership to take “decisive action” to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“Being a leader is a privilege, not a platform for unruly behaviour,” the statement concluded, insisting that Akpoti owed the Senate, the people of Kogi State, and Nigerians an unreserved public apology.