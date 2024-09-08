Group condemns Okpebholo’s “insecurity” remarks, urges Edo people to reject APC ahead of governorship election

The Edolites For Peace and Progress, a prominent socio-political advocacy group, has expressed deep concern over a statement made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in which he vowed to “bring insecurity” to Edo state.

The comment, which was made during an APC rally ahead of the upcoming September 24 governorship election, has sparked outrage across the state.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Okpebholo is seen addressing his supporters, saying: “I will bring insecurity to Edo state.”

Madam Adesua Odigie, the leader of Edolites For Peace and Progress, spoke at a press conference in Benin City, where she condemned Okpebholo’s statement as not just a slip of the tongue, but a clear indication of the kind of governance he plans to bring to the state if elected.

“This was not a mistake or a poorly phrased statement. Okpebholo meant what he said, and that is exactly what makes it so terrifying. A man who openly talks about bringing insecurity to the state has no place in government,” Odigie said.

She further stated that the APC has repeatedly inflicted “sorrows, tears, and blood” on Nigerians through state-sponsored insecurity.

“The APC has a track record. From Zamfara to Kaduna, we have seen how insecurity has become a tool of oppression under APC leadership,” she added.

“Okpebholo’s statement is a warning to Edo people about what lies ahead if we allow this party to gain control of our state,” she added.

Odigie urged the people of Edo to pay close attention to Okpebholo’s statement, stressing that it offers a glimpse into the kind of future the APC plans to deliver to the state.

“This is not just about one comment; this is about an agenda that will bring nothing but pain and suffering to Edo. The APC has shown, time and again, that they do not care about the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. They thrive on insecurity and division,” she stated.

She went on to call on Edo voters to avoid the APC “at all costs” and to ensure that the state remains peaceful and secure.

Her words: “We cannot afford to gamble with the future of our state. The APC has failed at the national level, and now they want to bring that same failure to Edo.

“We must say no. Edo is a land of peace and progress, and we will not allow insecurity to take root here.”

Odigie also reminded Edo citizens of the struggles they have endured under the APC-led federal government, from skyrocketing fuel prices to widespread poverty and unemployment.

“The same party that has made life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians is the same party asking for our votes. Let us not be deceived. We know the sorrow they bring, and we know the blood that has been spilled under their rule,” she further stated.

Odigie reaffirmed the group’s dedication to safeguarding Edo from forces that seek to destabilize the state.

“Our group was founded on the principles of peace and progress, and we will not stand by and allow Edo to be plunged into chaos by politicians with selfish ambitions.

“We urge all Edo indigenes to vote wisely, to reject insecurity, and to protect the peace we have worked so hard to build.

“Edo is not a battleground for politicians to play their games. We are a proud and peaceful people, and we must protect our state from those who seek to bring insecurity to our doorstep. Let us vote for peace. Let us vote for progress,” she concluded.