Group Decry Moves to Truncate Democracy in Nigeria, Increasing Insecurity, Others

Civil Society Networks have decried what they term, “declining level of Democracy in Nigeria” at the moment.

The CSOs under the umbrella of Northern States Civil Society Networks said the alarm became pertinent owing to the ongoing contending of electoral out comes in Kano, Zamfara, Imo and Plateau.

The chairman of the networks, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya during a press conference in Kano on Saturday said, the Looming danger to truncate democracy in the country over conspicuous fixation to snatch the mandate of electorates in the above mentioned states, increasing insecurity in some Northern states increasing economic hardship reckless borrowing by government are a major concern to them and must be addressed before the country finally goes down.

“It is a known fact that the strongest pillar of democracy are the people, which recent elections have shown to have suppressed their voices. A democratic society respects the voices of the people by recognising their wishes”.

“Increasing Poverty and economic Hardship It should also be remembered that, before this administration came into power, there were already 130 million Nigerians living in multi – dimensional poverty, this terrifying revelation should be seen and considered as a national emergency”.

“Igniting any potentially motivated political conflict in any part of the country especially in some opposition States of the North, is an open invitation to the destruction of our dear country which we must collectively work to avert Increasing insecurity in Nigeria, especially in some States of the North Although, it has not been long since the appointment of the new service chiefs in the country, and huge investment in the security sector”.

“Citizens’ expectation is that, by now, security of lives and properties should have been brought to the barest minimum level. However the continuous killings of people, child trafficking, banditry, displacement of communities, kidnappings, across the country, especially in some States of the North, such as: Katsina, Plateau, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara States, re- surfacing of the insurgency in the North East, is so unprecedented”.

“The Conference expresses a deep concern about the current state of the judiciary in Nigeria. The conflicting judgements being issued by various courts of the same jurisdiction have created a sense of confusion and frustration among the citizens”.

“Unfortunately, this has led to a loss of trust and confidence in the judiciary. The integrity and effectiveness of our legal system are essential for maintaining public trust and upholding the rule of law. We believe that the Judicial Service Commission has the responsibility and authority to make the necessary reforms to restore faith in the judiciary”

‘OUR ADVISORY’ “That, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not allow his Government to be used in the manipulative scheme of interfering with judicial processes in courts involving cases of election opposition states, to truncate the Nigerian democracy, an offence that would never be forgiven by the entire democratic communities around the World, and may lead to chaos, more insecurity and conflicts across the country”.

“The NJC should adhere to the latter ethics and practice of their profession, in accordance with the law, as the custodian of justice and rule of rule We acknowledge the efforts of some governors like Sokoto, Borno Kaduna Zamfara, Katsina for their resilience in curtailing the insecurities in their States”.

“However, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, must hold himself and the security agencies accountable, for the ongoing insecurity in the country, and should develop a key performance indicators (KPI) of not more than 6 months, for the security agencies to be assessed for accountability”, added.

We urge the National Security Adviser to coordinate the synergy between the Service Chiefs for optimal combating of insecurities.

