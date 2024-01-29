Group Denounces False Claims Against Chief of Naval Staff In The Fight Against Oil Theft

The Oil Producing States Progressives Association has vehemently refuted allegations against the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, published by former Premium Times staffer Samuel Ogundipe, currently residing in the United Kingdom.

The association urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismiss what they termed “fallacious and baseless” claims, asserting that the allegations were an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing efforts to combat oil theft and bunkering activities in oil-producing states.

The group said since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, there has been a noticeable increase in daily crude oil production, including condensates, adding that enemies of Nigeria are not happy with the achievements so far.

In a statement sent to journalists by its president, Tamunor Charles Wokne, the association said: ”From 1,430,146 barrels per day in May 2023, the output surged to 1,572,315 barrels per day in September 2023, achieving the highest production for the year.

“The administration aims to reach a daily production target of 2 million barrels, and the Oil Producing States Progressives Association believes this goal is under threat from those engaged in oil theft and economic sabotage.

”Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the fight against crude oil theft has yielded significant results. Notable achievements include intercepting vessels carrying stolen crude oil, destroying illegal refineries, and apprehending individuals involved in these illicit activities.

”In December 2023, the Anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team intercepted MT Vinnalaris with 15,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, leading to the arrest of 17 crew members.

“The Nigerian Navy also intercepted MV Mother Gabrini attempting to take delivery of 15,237 metric tonnes of crude oil with fake documents in Bony, River State. Furthermore, the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Pathfinder destroyed a three-million-litre capacity illegal refinery in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

”Collaboration between the Nigerian Army, Tantita Security Services Limited, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp resulted in the arrest of a vessel with 15,775 litres of crude oil/illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On January 18, 2024, the Nigerian Army uncovered an illegal refining camp with a capacity of 2.8 million litres of crude oil in Odagwa community, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

”These efforts have contributed to an increase in crude oil production, reaching 1.6 million barrels per day in December 2023, leading to Nigeria being declared the Highest Crude Oil Producing country in Africa by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).”

The association urged the CNS and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain focused on the fight against crude oil thieves and their collaborators for the overall good of the country.

