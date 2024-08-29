Group Lauds Tinubu’s Appointment of New DGs for DSS, NIA

The Advocates of Justice in Africa (AJA) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing new Directors-General for the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

In a statement signed by Barrister Johnson Ali Usman, the group said Mohammed Mohammed and Adeola Ajayi’s appointments demonstrate the President’s commitment to reforming critical institutions.

According to Ali, Mohammed’s experience and dedication make him an excellent choice while Ajayi’s rise through the ranks and wealth of experience make him an ideal candidate.

“Mohammed, who joined the NIA in 1995, has served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to Director and subsequent appointment as head of the Nigerian mission to Libya,” he said.

“His vast experience and commitment to service make him an excellent choice to lead the NIA. Ajayi rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service, serving as State Director in various states. His dedication and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate to head the DSS.

“We hail President Tinubu for taking the bold decision to revamp the secret police and intelligence agency.

“This move demonstrates his commitment to reforming critical institutions and ensuring they serve the nation’s best interests. His decision sends a strong message that he is willing to make tough choices to address the nation’s security challenges.

“President Tinubu’s decision to appoint new heads for the DSS and NIA is a step in the right direction. It shows that he is committed to addressing the nation’s security challenges and ensuring that critical institutions are led by capable hands.”

However, the AJA urged President Tinubu to extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector by replacing the heads of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Usman said the sector’s inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement have led to billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities.

AJA cited the sector’s failure to effectively manage resources, lack of transparency and accountability, and widespread corruption as reasons for the urgent need for new leadership.

They emphasised that replacing the current heads of NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA is crucial to address the sector’s challenges and prevent further damage to the President’s reputation.

Usman added: “we call on President Tinubu to extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector by replacing the heads of the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA.

“The sector’s failure to effectively manage resources and address challenges has led to inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement. Their continuous stay in office has done more harm than good to the President’s image.

“The oil and gas sector is plagued by fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft, resulting in billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities. Despite the sector’s potential to drive economic growth, it has been plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement.

“The lack of transparency and accountability in the sector has led to widespread corruption, with billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities.

“We urge President Tinubu to appoint capable hands to lead the oil and gas sector immediately. This will give Nigerians confidence in his administration’s ability to address the sector’s challenges and prevent further damage to his government’s reputation.

“The immediate appointment of capable hands is urgently needed before this government loses face completely.”