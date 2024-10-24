Group Pass Vote of No Confidence on Justice Simon Amobeda

Civil societies in Kano Have raised an alarm over what they described as unpatriotic attitude of Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano.

The CSOs under the aegis of Citizens for Development and Education (CDE) in collaboration with Organization for Community and Civic Engagement (OCCEN) and Citizens Voice Against Corruption said Simon is against the people of Kano.

According to Amb. Ibrahim Waiya during a press conference on Thursday evening the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) must as a matter of urgency transfer the Judge in question from Kano.

He said since he’s transfer back to Kano which was suspicious, Justice Simon has been known for delivering controversial judgments with the recent being sacking the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) and some key officials thereby halting the scheduled Local Polls this Saturday.

Waiya, lamented that it is on records that Justice Amobeda deliver judgements during public holidays and during the weekends and does not not have the interest of the state and it’s people at heart.

He further stated the said Judge is about to deliver another suspicious judgement tomorrow calling all and sundry to call him to order immediately for the interest of peace and progress of the state.

Furthermore, the CSOs call on President Bola Tinubu to swing into the issue and called those using the federal might to cause set backs in Kano to desist from doing so.

In his words ” The people of Kano are watching and they know you will contest again in 2027, so it is only wise to stand with the people.

We at the CSO will not fold out hands and watched one person smuggled back to Kano destroy our state and tarnish the image of the Judiciary as if Kano is the only place he must serve, he said”.