Group raises alarm over plot by desperate politicians to blackmail judiciary

The Coalition Against Corruption and Injustice (CACI) in Nigeria has raised concerns over alleged plots by politicians to compromise the judiciary’s independence.

This follows the call by a group allegedly linked to Governor Simi Fubara for the removal of Justices John Tsoho, Peter Lifu, and James Omotosho despite sufficient evidence.

In a statement signed by Prince Livinus Itodo, the Coalition accused Governor Fubara of backing group of blackmailers to bully the judiciary and undermine its integrity.

Itodo described Fubara as power-drunk, abusing his office to silence opposition and maintain a stranglehold on power.

According to Itodo, the accusations against Justices Tsoho, Lifu, and Omotosho are unfounded and lack concrete evidence.

He described the judiciary as a sacred institution, essential to Nigeria’s democratic system, adding that its independence and impartiality are non-negotiable.

The statement said: “The recent call by the Joint Action for Democracy (JAD) to remove Justice John Tsoho, Justice Peter Lifu, and Justice James Omotosho from office is a thinly veiled attempt to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

“This move, allegedly backed by Governor Simi Fubara, is a blatant intimidation tactic aimed at compromising the independence of our judicial system.

“Governor Fubara’s involvement in this scheme is particularly concerning, given his history of prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of Rivers State citizens.

“His actions suggest a focus on personal agendas rather than the well-being of his people. It has become evident that Governor Fubara is power-drunk, abusing his office to silence opposition and maintain a stranglehold on power.

“The JAD’s accusations against Justices Tsoho, Lifu, and Omotosho are unfounded and lack concrete evidence. This smear campaign seeks to erode public trust in the judiciary, creating an environment conducive to corruption and injustice. We must not allow this to happen.

“The judiciary is a sacred institution, essential to our democratic system. Its independence and impartiality are non-negotiable. If we allow Governor Fubara’s tactics to succeed, the consequences will be far-reaching.

“The judiciary’s integrity will be compromised, leading to widespread disillusionment with the justice system. The independence of the judiciary is crucial to our democratic system.

“Compromising this independence will have devastating consequences for our democracy. A compromised judiciary will create an environment where injustice thrives, and the rule of law is disregarded.

“JAD’s actions are not about seeking justice or accountability but rather about silencing the judiciary and advancing Governor Fubara’s agenda. The tactics of these serial blackmailers to bully the judiciary are reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”

The Coalition, therefore, commended the judiciary for its commitment to justice and fairness despite the relentless attacks on judges.

Itodo further said: “We call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate these allegations and protect the judiciary’s integrity. The Legal Community must stand united against these intimidation tactics. Nigerians must demand accountability and transparency from those seeking to undermine our judiciary.

“We will not stand idly by while Governor Fubara and his allies attempt to compromise our judiciary. We urge all Nigerians to join us in defending the integrity of our judicial system. Governor Fubara and JAD must cease their attacks on the judiciary. The Nigerian people will not be swayed by their baseless accusations and intimidation tactics.“