Group tackles FCT Minister Wike over incessant attacks on women, demands Minister’s sack

The Renewed Hope Change Ambassadors have called for the removal of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The group cited his “incessant attacks” on women’s rights and “demarketing” of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government as the main reasons for the call.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its President, Dr Florence Adenifuja, the group claimed that Wike has a history of violence against women. The group emphasized that Wike’s “anti-people’s actions” are a threat to society.

The statement reads, “The Renewed Hope Change Ambassadors can no longer afford to be silent in the face of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s recurring attacks on women. We have watched him over the years repeatedly abuse women in every office he has held.

“It’s an open secret that Wike constantly terrorized women during his tenure as the Chief of Staff to former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi. Women in Rivers State faced the worst during Wike’s tenure as Governor of the state.

“He has now brought the same abusive behaviour into the FCT Ministry since he was appointed Minister. Female staff members of the ministry not only work in fear due to his abusive tendencies towards women, but some are now resigning for the sake of their sanity and mental well-being.

“If the Minister can constantly attack the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Sen. Ireti Kingibe, imagine what ordinary women go through in his hands.

“Wike has repeatedly undermined the power of the FCT electorates by vowing that he would singlehandedly stop Kingibe’s re-election in 2027. He has made himself a dictator, blatantly disregarding the fact that he is just a member of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s executive council.

“His latest attack against Sen. Ireti Kingibe is the dubious allegation that she is the one sponsoring the protest in Abuja. Whereas, it was Wike’s irresponsible comments that ignited the rage of the youth.

“At this point, it appears the Minister is deliberately trying to discredit President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government by inciting the youth to protest. His insensitive comment, stating that youths cannot peacefully protest in the FCT under his watch, significantly contributed to the later violence of the protests.

“His anti-people’s actions pose a threat to society. The current political crisis and instability in Rivers State are a result of his selfish actions. If he is not stopped, Wike will turn the FCT into a war zone as he did in Rivers State. FCT residents, especially women and youths, have already lodged thousands of petitions against him.

“Therefore, we urge President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to heed the people’s voices and stop tolerating Wike’s insubordination and irresponsible behaviour by dismissing him now! This is the same Wike who has been falsely claiming that he brought President Tinubu to power when, in fact, it was the President’s graciousness that pulled Wike from political oblivion by appointing him as minister.

“The President should be cautious of Wike. He has a history of betraying his benefactors. In the recent history of Rivers State, we witnessed how he betrayed and antagonized the man who propelled him to political fame, former governor Rotimi Amaechi. His betrayal often begins with clandestine actions against his benefactor and public statements, similar to what he is doing now.

“However, he will fail this time because Nigerians are now familiar with his tactics and stand firmly behind our President. While we would have requested him to resign honourably, his lack of honour prevents this, so we call on the President, once again, to dismiss Wike to prevent a national disaster and restore the confidence of women and youths in this administration.”