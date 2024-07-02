Group Tasks House of Reps on Quick Passage of Shippers Regulatory Bill

The Coalition for Good Governance and Leadership (CGGL) has appealed to the House of Representatives to ensure the speedy passage of the proposed repeal and re-enactment of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and Economic Regulatory Bill.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr Ogunbiyi Oguntola, the CSO said this will promote economic growth, strengthen the regulatory framework for the maritime industry, and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Oguntola commended the Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki-led committee on Shipping Services for a job well done during the public hearing which accommodated all shades of opinion leaders and critical stakeholders to make inputs into the bill.

“The new bill seeks to repeal the existing Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act and enact a new Shippers’ Council and Economic Regulatory Act, which aims to strengthen the regulatory framework for the maritime industry, promote economic growth, and protect the rights of shippers and other stakeholders,” he added.

“The passage of this bill is critical to the growth and development of the maritime industry and the nation’s economy. The bill’s benefits include enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, leading to improved regulation and oversight of the maritime industry.

“It will also promote competition and innovation in the maritime industry, leading to reduced costs and improved services for shippers and other stakeholders.

“Additionally, it will protect the rights of shippers and other stakeholders, leading to increased confidence and investment in the maritime industry.

“Furthermore, it will increase revenue generation for the government, leading to improved funding for infrastructure development and other public services, and create jobs and economic opportunities for Nigerians, leading to improved economic growth and development.

“The bill will address the current challenges facing the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, including the lack of an enabling law to back up its status as a Port Economic Regulator. This has hindered the agency’s ability to enforce sanctions on ports and shipping stakeholders in the nation’s maritime sector.”

The CSO, therefore, urged the House to expedite the passage of this bill, which it says is critical to the growth and development of the maritime industry and the nation’s economy.

“We believe that the speedy passage of this bill will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, promote economic growth, and protect the rights of shippers and other stakeholders,” the statement added.

“Additionally, we appeal to them to consider the importance of stakeholder engagement and consultation in the regulatory process, to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into account.

“We also urge the House to consider the need for adequate funding and resources for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, to enable it to effectively discharge its responsibilities, and the importance of international cooperation and collaboration, to ensure that Nigeria’s maritime industry is competitive and aligned with global best practices.”