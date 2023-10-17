Group Urge President Tinubu To Reward NSCDC CG With National Honor

A Coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of National Coalition against Terrorism has declared its support for the the leadership of the NSCDC, urging President Bola Tinubu to renew the appointment of the current Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Terrence Kuanum, the National coordinator of the Coalition expressed concern over report that certain group of persons in high places are putting pressure on President Tinubu to appoint Major Hamza Al-Mustapha as the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

Kuanum said it is worrisome that anyone could be pushing for such illegality to be perpetrated in the ranks and file of the Nigeria Security and civil Defence corp.

He recalled that the Nigeria Custom Service is just coming out of the quagmire created by Col.Ali who was appointed by the immediate past administration,without knowing the dynamics of the rank and file of the Nigeria Custom Service reduced the service to rubbles we are just picking our pieces at the moment.

He said, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp under the current leadership of Ahmed Abubakar Audi has been of immense boost to the internal security and war against terrorism in this country. our experience in the field has seen the NSCDC personnel’s holding ground of communities that our military has recaptured from the hand of terrorists.

“Just recently,the commandant general has boosted the morale of its personnel by introducing transformational programs and reforms in line with his vision to reposition the service and oil the operational machinery of the corps for improved performance.”

The Coalition also wondered why a country who is facing alot of security threats from all corners will turn around to remove or change a security chiefs who have set strategies in motion to change the narrative in protecting our national infrastructure and restoring peace to country be asked to give way for someone who last point of assignment ended up in scandals and has not seen combat in the last 30 years.

Kuanum said, “Also curious is the fact that the said Al-Mustapha who has openly revealed security intelligence in this country and has aided abated the worst tyranny in this country be considered for a sensitive assignment. our security chiefs at the moment can not be compromised.”

He explained that with current security challenges facing Nigeria, the country cannot afford to compromise its security architecture under any political coloration or as a form of compensation

“Our current security chiefs have cogent field experience that has improved security situation in the Country and the NSCDC under the current Lea of the Commandant General of the NSCDC our oil infrastructure has received the needed protection which has led the country to another year of Glory in our oil sector.

“We encourage Mr President to consolidate on the current leadership of the NSCDC led by Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi to not only improve on the NSCDC budget but to also consider the Dr Audi for national honor in view of his immense contribution to national security and effectiveness and capacity on the field to confront our enemies.

“It is worthy to note that the NSCDC are not immune to the law and are operating under strict supervision of the commandant general and anyone who has any unsavory experience with any member of the Corp should go through legal channels to express his grievances,rather than embarking a futile voyage to painting the commandant general black and painting all their operations with one brush.”

The Coalition commended the Commandant General of NSCDC for observing the rule of law in his duty and instilling it in the rank and file of the corp which is contributing to tackling insecurity in the country.

Kuanum noted that Audi’s recognition of the importance of training and retraining the Corp and the staff welfare in its avowed commitment to motivate and further enhance the Corp is quite commendable for operational efficiency cognizant of the prevailing security situation in the country.

