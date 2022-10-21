Connect with us

Gunmen Attack Apostle Suleiman’s Convoy, Kill 7

The convoy of Omega Fire Ministries founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was on Friday attacked by gunmen, killing about seven persons instantly.

Apostle Suleman in a video confirmed that the incident happened at Warake Road in Auchi, Edo State.

Suleman survived the attack with his vehicle badly damaged as it was riddled with bullets.

Out of the seven persons  – three males and a female, who were aides of Apostle Johnson died from the attack.

