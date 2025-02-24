Connect with us

Gunmen Storm Church, Shoot Pastor, Abduct Six Worshippers In Delta

Published

ASABA—Gunmen weekend, invaded a Church at Asagba Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, shooting a Pastor and abducting six worshippers.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, yesterday.
Edafe said the incident was reported on Saturday evening, noting that there “is a rescue team now in the bush on their trail.”

It was learnt that the gunmen had stormed the Church, Elyon Paradise Ministry Church, Asagba Ogwashi, during a night vigil.

The kidnapped six members of the church were said to have been rounded up and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The Pastor, identified as Apostle Divine Omodia was shot by the gunmen who were said to have also severed two of his fingers.

Sources said the kidnappers had not called to demand for ramson for the release of the abducted victims since the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the pastor was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where several medical personnel were battling for his survival.

