Gunshots as Atiku’s Convoy is Attacked in Borno

The convoy of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

In a video seen on social media, a group of people were seen running in different directions as gunshots rend the air.

The presidential campaign trail of the opposition party landed in Borno, an All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled state, on Wednesday.

According to Daily Trust, vandalised vehicles in the convoy of Atiku at Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the state capital was sighted.

Spokesman of the Atiku Campaign, Senator Dino Malaye, blamed the attack on the ruling party in Borno.

“Several vehicles were vandalised by APC thugs,” he claimed.

The APC is yet to react to Melaye’s allegation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.