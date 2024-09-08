Hardship: Host Communities Laud Dangote Group For Continuous CSR, Support To Uplift Families

Dangote Group of Companies has been commended for its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and support to host communities, particularly during this period of economic hardship.

Three community groups – Obajana Development and Peace Club, Benue Youth Alliance for Good Governance and Lekki Development Initiative – issued a joint press statement to express their profound appreciation and commendation to the company.

The groups praised the Dangote Group for its dedication to enhancing the lives of Nigerians through its various subsidiaries and philanthropic efforts.

In the statement signed by Omeiza Adeiza, Jimi Odusote and Terser Tiza, noted that the company’s contributions to the well-being of Nigerians are truly commendable and urged other organizations to emulate its example.

“We are pleased to issue this joint press statement to express our profound appreciation and commendation to the Dangote Group of Companies for its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and support to host communities, particularly during this period of economic hardship,” the statement said.

“As the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent, the Dangote Group has demonstrated an unrelenting dedication to enhancing the lives of Nigerians through its various subsidiaries and philanthropic efforts. The company’s contributions to the well-being of our people are truly commendable, and we urge other organizations to emulate their example.

“The Dangote Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Dangote Group, has been instrumental in contributing over $100 million in charitable funds to several causes in Nigeria and Africa over the past four years. This is a testament to the company’s commitment to giving back to society which has enabled its growth and success.

“Recently, the Aliko Dangote Foundation distributed over 1 million bags of rice across host communities and beyond, providing succor to many families affected by the current economic hardship. This gesture is a clear demonstration of the company’s empathy and concern for the welfare of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, the Dangote Group has launched a novel Internship Scheme for students of tertiary institutions in the country, providing them with a one-year internship fully funded by the company. This initiative will not only provide practical and hands-on job experience but also equip the students with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen careers.

“In addition, the company unveiled various empowerment programs, including skill acquisition, scholarship, farming techniques training, and empowerment of vulnerable women in its host communities. This is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for social change and promoting quality education and economic empowerment.

“We are particularly impressed with the company’s ‘Host Community Day’ initiative, which has brought joy and succour to many families in its host communities. The initiative has provided a platform for the company to interact with its host communities and understand their needs, thereby enabling it to tailor its corporate social responsibility initiatives to meet those needs.”

The groups pledged their support to the Dangote Group in its quest to make Nigeria a better place for all and called on other corporate organizations to follow in its footsteps.

The statement further described the company as a shining example of corporate responsibility and philanthropy in Nigeria and looked forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the company in their quest for a better Nigeria.

“We believe that the Dangote Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility is a model that other organizations should emulate. We call on other corporate organizations to follow in the footsteps of the Dangote Group and invest in the well-being of their host communities,” the groups added.

“We pledge our support to the Dangote Group in its quest to make Nigeria a better place for all. We will continue to partner with the company in its corporate social responsibility initiatives and provide a platform for the company to reach out to its host communities.”