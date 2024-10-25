Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Begin Today!

Prepare for an extraordinary weekend of divine Healing as the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn kick off today! Join us daily from October 25th to 27th at 2 PM to experience God’s transformative power, which brings Healing, Miracles, and diverse refreshing Blessings. This historic event comes with all the best of God that anyone could imagine, and even for those seeking a new beginning.

The program will be transmitted across thousands of terrestrial Television and Internet Broadcast platforms worldwide, making it easier and more convenient for everyone to connect from anywhere in the world in their preferred language out of the over 8,000 languages and 4,000 dialects in which this event will be transmitted via (http://www.healingstreams.tv), on all Loveworld Networks, local TV and radio stations, or at a nearby healing center. You can also watch through the Healing to the Nations app.

Known as the largest healing crusade in history, with over 6.9 billion connected participants in the July 2024 edition, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services offer divine solutions where the impossible becomes possible in the name of Jesus Christ. Miracles and healing mark each event, and the powerful affirmation of God’s Word provides hope and restoration for those facing physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. You can trust in the credibility and effectiveness of this event, knowing that it has brought about countless transformations.

These life-changing testimonies from past services are just a glimpse of what the Healing Streams Live Healing Services can do. Maria from Finland, once bedridden with aggressive tumors, found hope during the Healing Services. As Pastor Chris prayed, she felt God’s power bring her Healing. Today, she lives freely and joyfully, saying, “I am healed! I can travel and live a normal life!”

In China, Joshua Zeng’s severe heart condition left him weak and exhausted, limiting his daily life. His Healing came after his wife registered him for the Healing Streams. “I felt a surge of energy through my body,” Joshua recalls. He’s back to enjoying life, fully restored and without medication.

These are just a few examples among thousands transformed through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. Are you or a loved one needing Healing, hope, or deliverance? Register for this free event at http://www.healingstreams.tv/LHS).

Don’t miss this chance to witness God’s healing power! For more information, reach out at info@healingstreams.tv or call: – South Africa: +27799675852; Nigeria: +234(1)8885066; USA: +18327249390; Canada: +12896221634; UK: +44(0)3331880710; Asia: +919650096633; and India: +917794993762

