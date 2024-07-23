Healing streams live healing services with Pastor Chris to begin July 26

Healing streams live healing services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to begin on Friday, July 26 26th through Sunday 28th from 3 PM GMT+1 daily.

A statement by the orgnisers said: “An avalanche of healing miracles, blessings, and virtues will be released on all connected to the service, restoring health and changing destinies for good worldwide.

“The dead will live again, mutes will speak of God’s might, the lame will leap up and dance for joy, and the blind will receive sight testifying of God’s beauty to the ends of the earth. Where would you rather be than at these epochal services?

“Registration to the program is FREE, so go ahead and register yourself, everyone you love, and all that require healing today via www.healingstreams.tv/LHS if you are yet to do so. The program will be streamed Live on Healing Streams TV in all languages and will also air on all Loveworld networks, major local terrestrial TV and radio stations globally.

“Anticipated by billions across every stratum and race, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is God’s strategy to see all men hale and hearty. Hallmarked by thrilling moments of worship in an atmosphere of great faith and the miraculous, the Live healing services have imparted wholeness, unmitigated blessings, salvation, revivification, and healing to the lives of millions plagued by diseases and confounding conditions worldwide.

“Peter and Baigalmaa are two of many living epitomes of the mighty healing power of God at work during the services. In 2019, Peter Ian from Australia faced a devastating diagnosis: advanced-stage prostate cancer. Despite enduring 19 grueling radiotherapy sessions, his condition showed no signs of improvement. Instead, Peter’s health worsened daily, with complications such as neuropathy and a severe pulmonary embolism that left him in a 17-day coma. He struggled to walk and developed skin problems. Feeling his strength diminish with each passing day, Peter prayed for a divine intervention.

“Hope came when Peter heard about the Healing Streams program in March 2024. Promptly, he traveled to Nigeria to participate. On the very first night, Pastor Chris ministered to him, and at that moment, everything changed. “The prostate cancer is healed! I am healed from head to toe,” Peter joyfully declared. His pain vanished, and his strength returned. Grateful and ecstatic, Peter says “Thank you, Pastor Chris, for your amazing ministry of healing. I love you very much.”

“Baigalmaa from Mongolia was living a smooth life until a sudden twist changed everything. Suddenly she realized she struggled to walk and breathe while doing chores. Alarmed she visited the hospital where it was revealed she had rheumatic heart valve disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Her condition was critical, requiring multiple medications and a recommendation for heart surgery. Despite the treatments, her symptoms persisted, severely limiting her daily activities.

“Baigalmaa’s hope was rekindled when she discovered Healing to the Nations Magazine. Inspired by Pastor Chris’s teachings and a testimony from a fellow Mongolian woman contained in the magazine, she believed a miracle was possible for her too. Invited by a friend, she attended a Healing Streams service, eagerly anticipating her miracle. During the service, Pastor Chris prayed for everyone, and Baigalmaa was instantly healed. “I am healed!” she joyfully announced. A follow-up visit to the doctor confirmed she no longer needed surgery. Today, Baigalmaa is full of strength and passionately shares the good news of her healing with friends and family.”

