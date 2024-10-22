Hisbah Official Retracts Statement, Clears Auwal Sankara of Misconduct Allegations

In a significant development, a Kano State Hisbah Board official, Malam Aliyu Usman Dakata, has retracted earlier claims that led to widespread allegations of misconduct against Jigawa State’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal D. Sankara.

The viral accusations, which had portrayed Sankara in a negative light, have now been debunked, clearing his name of any inappropriate behavior with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

Dakata clarified the situation in a recent interview, stating that Sankara was not involved in any immoral act. “When we arrived at the scene, we found Tasleem in her car making a phone call, while Sankara was standing in the compound of a building under construction that belongs to him.

There was no evidence of any illicit relationship,” Dakata stated, contradicting the earlier narrative that had spread across social media.

The accusations had led to Sankara’s suspension by the Jigawa State Governor and a media storm. However, Barrister Rabiu Shuaibu, the legal counsel for Tasleem, further supported Sankara’s innocence, explaining that Tasleem has been estranged from her husband for months due to domestic violence.

“Tasleem has been separated from her husband for over 10 months and is running a business to support her children. On the day in question, she was delivering food to Sankara, who had placed an order, unaware that her husband was tracking her movements,” Shuaibu explained.

In response to the initial allegations, Sankara condemned the claims as baseless and politically motivated. “These allegations are entirely false and malicious. I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in such behavior.

This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation,” he said, urging the public to disregard the fabricated story.

With the Hisbah official’s retraction and the legal context provided by Tasleem’s counsel, it is becoming clear that Sankara was wrongly implicated, raising questions about the motivations behind the original accusations.