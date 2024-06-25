Hold Former Chairmen Responsible For Breakdown of Law And Order In Rivers – Coalition

The Coalition of Southern Advocates for Peace (CSAP) has called on Nigerians to hold the former local government chairmen of Rivers State responsible should there be a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The President of the group, Joseph Asitogha, gave the notice after the ex-chairmen backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike staged a protest across 21 local government areas, defying police advisory.

The protesters, carrying anti-Siminalayi Fubara placards, marched through the streets, causing a stir in the state.

Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, former chairman of Ikwerre LGA, led the protest, claiming he was still the duly elected chairman. “I am still serving this council. Today I have five months and 25 days remaining in office by the laws made by Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly,” he said.

Similarly, Barr. George Ariolu and Onengiyeofori George, former chairmen of Obio-Akpor and Asari-Toru LGAs, respectively, led protests, insisting they remained the authentic chairmen.

The protests were characterised by anti-Fubara placards and pro-Wike songs, in what was seen as a calculated plan to heat up the state and cause a breakdown of law and order.

The Coalition of Southern Advocates for Peace condemned the protests, calling them “acts of provocation and mischief” targeted at dragging Rivers State into anarchy.

“We commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his tolerance and maturity in the face of provocation,” Asitogha added “We also commend supporters of the Governor for resisting the temptation to turn the protest violent.”

Asitogha, however, warned that the pro-Wike chairmen’s actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order and called on security agencies and Nigerians to hold them responsible. “Their actions are a threat to the peace and stability of Rivers State,” he said.