Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

House Of Reps Demand Withholding Of Allocations To LGAs With Caretaker Committees

Published

PIC.34. MEMBERS OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AT A SPECIAL SITTING TO MARK END OF THE 2ND YEAR OF THE 7TH ASSEMBLY IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (6/6/13).

The House of Representatives has urged the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to withhold allocations from the Federation Account to local government areas being run without elected officials but caretaker committees.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos) and Jonathan Gaza Gbewfi (SDP, Nasarawa) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Kuye expressed concern that the dissolution of democratically elected council officials directly contravenes Section 7 of the Nigerian Constitution, the Supreme Court pronouncement on such matters and a deliberate affront on democracy.

“Worried is the increasing number of states acting with impunity and constitutional disregard as about 21 states governors are currently running councils with caretaker committees

“Dismayed that this impunity and constitution disregard is a deliberate effort to upstage democracy, shrink the development potential of local councils, enshrine lack of accountability and limit transparency in local governments and the state as a whole,” he added.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Reps Adjourn Sitting Over Faulty Sound System

The House of Representatives has adjourned over a faulty sound system. Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, stated that the adjournment was necessary to...

November 13, 2018

Copyright ©