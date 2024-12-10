Human Rights abuse: Global Amnesty Watch exonerates Nigerian Army, dismisses AI report

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has exonerated Nigerian Army from allegations of human rights abuses as it dismisses reports from the allegations of human Amnesty International.

While addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, the Global Amnesty Watch praised the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty.

In his address, The Country Rep/President of Nigeria Office, Dr. Lion Adebayo Ogorry said the Nigerian military has operated in line with international best practices in their war against insurgency.

The organization also commended the Nigerian government for their proactive approach to addressing allegations of misconduct and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Adebayo further stated that the allegations against the Nigerian military represent the actions of a minority and do not define the entirety of the Armed Forces.

The organisation emphasised the importance of recognising the context in which the military operates, facing an enemy that does not adhere to conventional warfare rules.

In contrast, the Global Amnesty Watch dismissed Amnesty International’s report as a propagation of falsehood and lies aimed at intimidating Nigeria.

The body accused Amnesty International of exaggerating and inflating the numbers of recorded victims to elicit public sympathy and discredit the current administration.

“While it is understandable that the discussed allegations against the military and police are very sensitive, we believe that the emphasis on it should not overshadow the broader context of our security Forces’ sacrifice and services to the nation,” Adebayo said.

“We mustn’t forget that our armed forces remain the bedrock of national security, and their integrity is a responsibility worthy of preservation. The government’s commitment to the course of justice, transparency, and accountability is a step in the right direction.

“By addressing these concerns with the seriousness they deserve, then it is obvious we won’t only be rebuilding the public trust, but we’ll be strengthening the nation’s unity.

“The path to peace and justice is a rough one with a beautiful destination. It requires our collective effort, strong commitment, and a firm belief in the principles of humanity and accountability. We strongly believe that together, we can ensure that Nigeria emerges stronger, more united, and become a great beacon of Justice .”