Hunger Protest: Middle Belt group applauds Tinubu’s speech, passes vote of confidence on President

The Middle Belt Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his nationwide broadcast. They also praised the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for his constructive engagement with youths from the region during the protests.

The group noted that the protests in the region were not as intense due to Prof. Utsev’s diplomatic efforts during that time.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by its Convener, Dr Grace Oralu, the group commended Prof. Utsev for his dedication to achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and for boosting the confidence of the region in the current administration.

The group also passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and his reforms to lead the nation and address its numerous challenges.

“We are relieved by President Bola Tinubu’s landmark nationwide broadcast. His speech not only vividly addressed the concerns of genuine protesters but also demonstrated Renewed Hope in action. It’s indeed a step in the right direction,” the statement noted.

“We also want to use this medium to commend the Honorable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for taking the initiative to travel across the Middle Belt region and engage with the youths before and during the protests.

“His diplomatic efforts helped to reduce the tension in the region. His positive interactions with the youths discouraged their participation in the violent protests, especially in Benue State. We commend him for promoting peace and stability in our region and encourage him to continue his good work.

“Similar to other Nigerians, we are impressed by the President’s announcement regarding the suspension of import duties on food for an initial period of six months. This initial suspension, with the indication of a willingness to extend it, demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the food crisis.

“We are also impressed by his call for the youth to avoid being used as tools to propagate hate or violence against any ethnic groups. The youth must recognize their important roles as tomorrow’s leaders and refuse to be reduced to willing tools of destabilization in the hands of desperate and disgruntled politicians.

“By acknowledging the pressing issues facing our country, agreeing to dialogue, and condemning violence, President Tinubu has demonstrated that he’s a reasonable leader.

“Now, it’s time for calm. The protesters have passed their messages, and the President heard them loud and clear and responded as a responsible leader would. Therefore, continuing the nationwide demonstration is encouraging the looting by hoodlums that have marred the protests in some parts of the country.

“The government should be praised for not using force against the protesters, despite the violent nature of the protests. This is especially in contrast to what happened in Kenya, where protesters were reportedly mistreated and even killed. President Tinubu has been actively involved in protests throughout his life as part of his fight for our nation’s democracy, and he allows citizens to freely express themselves. This is commendable.

“The President’s speech has brought relief to Nigerians. The opposition and sponsors of the politically motivated protests, including those from Russia, should appreciate his timely and proactive response, rather than condemn it.

“Those criticizing the speech should understand that Nigeria’s problems cannot be addressed in just 30 minutes. The President’s nationwide broadcast was less than 30 minutes, and yet he covered a wide range of issues. The speech highlighted notable achievements, such as more than doubling the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 per month, committing over N45 billion to the student loan scheme, increasing national oil production to over 1.6 million barrels per day, and providing significant funding for MSMEs and youth development programs.

“The current administration is making progress in key sectors and the reforms implemented by some of Tinubu’s ministers, such as the Honorable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, have had a positive impact on the general populace. His pragmatic approach to solving the many problems confronting the country’s surface and groundwater resources has catalysed socio-economic growth and prosperity.

“The Middle Belt Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria firmly support the President. We unequivocally pass a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his efforts to lead the nation and address its numerous challenges.

“We urge fellow Nigerians to continue to trust the process. President Tinubu is working to fix Nigeria. Hope is in action!”