I Do Not Pretend; Being A Nollywood Actor In Politics Isn’t For Me – El-Rufai

Published

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has said he does not pretend in politics and will not be like those who become “Nollywood actors” once in government.

El-Rufai made the remark on Saturday in response to a social media post praising his straightforward approach to governance.

“Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not some of us,” he wrote on X.

His comments come amid a public spat with members of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

El-Rufai recently criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for abandoning its core values, saying he no longer recognises the party.

His statement prompted a reaction from Daniel Bwala, a presidential aide, who suggested el-Rufai’s stance would have been different if he were in Tinubu’s cabinet.

El-Rufai dismissed the claim, insisting he would have criticised the APC regardless of his role in government.

