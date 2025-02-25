I Have Never Discussed Running For President In 2031 – NSA Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has dismissed claims that he is planning a presidential bid for 2031, stating that his sole focus is on ensuring the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Ribadu made this clarification in a statement on his X platform, following allegations by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that he was collaborating with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to tarnish his reputation.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, El-Rufai accused Ribadu of spearheading a political scheme against him, allegedly motivated by the NSA’s purported ambition to contest the presidency in 2031.

In his rebuttal, Ribadu firmly denied the allegations, stressing that he remains committed to his national assignment and has no interest in political distractions.

“My attention has been drawn to the interview granted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Monday evening. If my silence wouldn’t be misconstrued as consent, I would have ignored him. I am too preoccupied with my current assignment to engage in a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else.”

He emphasized that despite repeated provocations, he has refrained from making negative remarks about El-Rufai out of respect for their past association and families.

“Despite the incessant baiting and attacks, I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere. This is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today. I, however, urge the public to disregard El-Rufai’s statements against me.”

Addressing the claim that he is planning a 2031 presidential bid, Ribadu stated:

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of President Tinubu’s administration.”

He urged El-Rufai to allow him to concentrate on his national duties, saying: “I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me to face my onerous national assignment, just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.”

During his Arise TV interview, El-Rufai had alleged: “This project of destroying Nasir El-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them.”

Despite these accusations, Ribadu maintains that he remains focused on national security and governance, urging the public to disregard political distractions.

