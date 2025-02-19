Connect with us

I Inherited 13 Years Backlog Of Unsettled Insurance Claims – IG

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has revealed that his administration inherited a 13 years backlog of unsettled insurance claims for families of deceased police officers.

Egbetokun said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Police Insurance Claims Management Portal and presentation of cheques to next-of-kin and beneficiaries of deceased police officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event also featured the inauguration of a specialised training programme for Insurance Desk Officers nationwide.

“At the outset of this administration, we met an alarming backlog of unsettled insurance claims from 2010 to 2023.

“This unfortunate reality left the families of our deceased officers in financial distress, a situation we found unacceptable and determined to change.

“We took immediate steps to engage defaulting insurance providers and enforce compliance and through these determined efforts, we have made remarkable progress,” he said.

According to him, prior to Tuesday’s event, his administration had disbursed benefits to 6,465 beneficiaries across eight separate presentations, amounting to a total of N17.8b.

He said in continuation of the commitment, another tranche of payment, amounting to N3b would be disbursed to 706 beneficiaries, covering insurance policy years of 2020 through 2021/2022, 2022/23 and 2023/2024.

“Today’s presentation is the 9th phase of cheque presentation to the families of our fallen officers in the life of this administration, bringing the cumulative total to N20.8b, benefiting 7,171 families.

“This exercise is not merely a financial disbursement, but an affirmation of our promise to stand by the families of those who serve with honor and dignity,” he said.

The IG said the Nigeria Police Insurance Claims Management Portal was a transformative platform, designed to streamline the processing of insurance claims.

He said the idea was to enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the administration of insurance claims by leveraging on technology to eliminate bottlenecks for a seamless process.

“This initiative reflects our broader vision of digital transformation within the Nigeria Police Force, reinforcing our commitment to leveraging modern solutions for effective service delivery.

“I urge all officers and personnel to embrace this digital revolution and utilise the portal for its intended purpose.

“It is imperative that we collectively ensure its success as part of our ongoing efforts to improve welfare administration within the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Egbetokun said the commencement of an intensive training programme for insurance desk officers was in recognition of the importance of capacity building by the leadership of the force.

He said it was crucial to equip the officers with the requisite knowledge and expertise, considering the vital role they play in facilitating the insurance claims process.

The IG said the training would provide a robust understanding of insurance administration policies and procedures to ensure a seamless transition to a modernised system.

He urged the participants to take full advantage of the training opportunity to ask questions, engage actively and enhance their proficiency.

